Karan Singh Grover Confirms 'Qubool Hai' Season 3; Shares Details

Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti's Qubool Hai's second season will soon be releasing on March 12, 2021. While fans await the official launch of the series, the lead actor Karan Singh Grover has confirmed that there would be a third season for Qubool Hai. In his conversation with SpotBoyE, he revealed that the third season has been already planned and the actual reason for another season would be revealed after the audience watches the upcoming season of Qubool Hai, referencing a possible cliffhanger.

Studying the viewers' interest in the promo pictures and videos posted by both the actors, the creators of the show have decided to move ahead with another season. Talking about the difference between the two seasons of Qubool Hai, Karan said that the audience has watched a varied range of content over the years. The first season of the show aired in 2013, comparatively "the audience has evolved". He further said that the newest season would add more to the main characters Asad and Zoya.

What is the plot of Qubool Hai 2.0?

Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti-starrer Qubool Hai 2.0 focuses on the lives of Asad and Zoya. The two characters belong to different countries that are rivals to each other. Asad Ahmed Khan, played by Karan is an agent hired by an organisation to work for his country, India. Asad's next mission is to take Zoya Farooqui into custody. Zoya's character played by Surbhi Jyothi belongs to Islamabad, Pakistan.

In the show, Zoya is a suspect for a major investigation. Asad and Zoya bump into each other when she runs away from an event. While Zoya and Asad get more and more comfortable with each other, Asad remains unaware of Zoya's native place. The romantic-drama series will revolve around the events between the two characters.

What happened in the first season of Qubool Hai?

While the second season of the show takes place on an international scale with higher stakes, the first season of the show focused mainly on Zoya Farooqui and her quest to find her biological parents in Bhopal. In her journey, she meets several people including Asad Ahmed Khan. Much like the second season, the characters Zoya and Ahmed have two contrasting personalities.

Zoya is outgoing and bubbly, while Asad is a man of few words. While the two start developing a soft spot for each other, Asad's friend Tanveer opposes the relationship and starts creating obstacles for them. In the series, Zoya and Asad eventually fall in love and get married, giving birth to twin daughters Sanam and Seher.

When the two decide to leave Bhopal and start a new life in Dubai, Tanveer finds the two and kills them. He also sets fire to their house. Zoya's aunt Dilshad manages to escape with Sanam and her other granddaughter, Haya. She loses Seher to the fire. The second season of the show will be airing on Zee5 on March 12, 2021.

