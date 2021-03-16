Karan Singh Grover 'levitates' As He Performs Upper-body Workout On Creed's 'Bullets'

Actor Karan Singh Grover, on Monday, took to his social media handle and shared a video, in which he can be seen performing an intense upper-body workout. Instagramming the video, he wrote a short caption, which read, "Levitate". Meanwhile, Creed's Bullets can be heard playing in the background.

Within a day, the video-post of the Alone actor managed to garner an overwhelming response from his friends, acquaintances and Insta fam. The comments section was flooded with red-heart, heart-eyes and fire emojis. Popular actors such as Ravi Dubey and Arti Singh, among many others, were a few to name who were quick to respond. Meanwhile, Karan's wife and actor Bipasha Basu also commented "Loveeeeee".

Interestingly, the 39-year-old actor is currently bagging praises for his performance in his latest release Qubool 2.0, the web-series format of his popular TV show. A couple of days before the release of the web-series, in a candid conversation with Republic World, Karan commented on giving three back-to-back web-series, except his TV project Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Karan Singh Grover on delivering three back-to-back web projects

"I think there's a wave of evolution. And we're all moving to the digital space where the whole world is united and they can see each other's work and content, and they're privy to a lot that is being made all across the world. It's a good time for all the creative people in the world. We should not hold back". He further added, "Our thoughts inspired or influenced by things that we read and see and watch. So it's up to us to make sure that we make a beautiful world for our coming generations. So let's get onto it. There's a lot of work that needs to be done. There is a lot of work for all actors and non-creative creative people and we should make the most of it. It's about fricking time". READ | Karan Singh Grover spills the beans on 'Qubool Hai' 2.0 plot'; read details

On the other hand, producer and creator of the show Mrinal Jha, founder of MAJ Productions said, "It brings me immense joy to bring back the iconic characters of Asad and Zoya back to their fans after almost a decade. While the originality of the characters remains intact, Qubool Hai 2.0 will see a modern rendition set against an international level of adventure. Audience will witness undying love, cross cultural romance, eternal promises, betrayal, seperation, and love for the nation - all against the backdrop of the picturesque Belgrade with their Asad and Zoya."

