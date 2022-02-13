On the occasion of Valentine's Day, many reality shows have special episodes planned to celebrate love. Comedian Kapil Sharma's talk show, The Kapil Sharma Show, aka TKSS, will also see its cast celebrate on the special occasion. To mark the week of love, the show will see celebrity couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover grace the show and talk about their married life. In the latest promo of the show, Karan Singh Grover was seen unveiling his romantic side as he revealed how he proposed to Bipasha Basu for marriage.

Taking to their official social media handle, The Kapil Sharma Show runners dropped some brand new promos of their Valentine's Day special episode. In one of the promos, cast member Chandu was seen asking Karan Singh Grover for some advice to propose to Sumona. In return, Karan Singh Grover agreed to reveal how he proposed to Bipasha Basu.

The actor asked Bipasha to stand before him while he sat on his one knee. He showed a ring to her and asked her to be his wife. Karan Singh Grover said, "I love you. Will you please be my wife?" While the audience was drooling over the love between the celebrity couple, Chandu's reaction made everyone burst out laughing. Watch the couple shower love on each other in the promo below.

Bipasha Basu gives relationship advice to Kapil Sharma

In the promo, Kapil Sharma was also seen asking Bipasha Basu for some advice. He asked the celebrity couple about the things that Bipasha Basu does not like. In her reply, Bipasha quipped every individual and the relationship is different. She further mentioned how every lady wants something different from her husband. She said, "Aapki biwi ko aapse kya chahiye, it doesn't have to be the same as mujhe Karan se kya chahiye. Sab ladies alag hoti hai." (What your wife wants from you does not have to be same as what I want from Karan. Every lady is different.) Kapil Sharma's hilarious come back made everyone crack up as he said, "Kehne ka matlab hai iska koi jawab hi nhi hai duniya me." (You mean there is no answer to this question.)

Image: Instagram/@tksshowofficial