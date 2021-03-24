Karan Singh Grover Says He Hates Wearing Clothes Except THIS Clothing Item, Co-star Reacts

Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti became popular for their characters Asad and Zoya in the successful soap opera Qubool Hai. Their chemistry on-screen was lauded back then and the serial has been rebooted as Qubool Hai 2.0 and is now streaming on Zee5. Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti appeared in an interview together in which the former revealed he hated wearing clothes except for one particular clothing.

In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, the host said that often people asked Karan Singh Grover to show his shirtless avatar and Karan does not hesitate to fulfill their wishes. Siddharth asked if Karan liked being exposed and shirtless since he seemed to enjoy it when people asked him to do so. Karan said he does not like wearing clothes, he liked wearing good clothes for occasions but other than that he does not like wearing clothes. Siddharth asked if he liked being naked 24x7 to which he replied not naked but he enjoyed wearing shorts. Siddharth then asked Surbhi if it was a lovely sight to watch Karan in shorts to which she replied it was "beautiful".

Details about Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover's latest serial Qubool Hai 2.0

Qubool Hai 2.0 is a reboot of the Zee originals soap opera of the same name that premiered on 12 March 2021. Even though Karan and Surbhi's characters are primarily the same including their behaviours and their names, they have been given completely different story backgrounds in the reboot. Qubool Hai 2.0 follows the life of Zoya, a runaway bride from Pakistan who stumbles upon Asad. Asad is shown as an Indian undercover agent in Serbia and they fall in love. Since the 10 episode series has ended on a cliffhanger, viewers are expecting Qubool Hai 2.0 season 2 but there has not been any official announcement regarding the same.

A look at Karan Singh Grover's shows and movies

In 2007, Karan Singh Grover starred in a medical youth drama Dil Mil Gaye and he became an instant hit and youth icon for his role of 'Doctor Armaan Malik'. After that, he featured in Cinevistaas Limited telefilm, Teri Meri Love Stories, and also made a cameo appearance in Dil Dosti Dance. In 2012, he appeared in Lion Films' Qubool Hai for which he won two Best Actor Popular Awards for his portrayal of Asad Ahmed Khan in the show. Grover featured in the films Alone and Hate Story 3 and the latter was a box office success. After six years hiatus on television, Grover made a comeback with Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay as 'Mr. Rishabh Bajaj' in 2019

