Karan Singh Grover Spills The Beans On 'Qubool Hai' 2.0 Plot'; Read Details

Qubool Hai 2.0 actor Karan Singh Grover has opened up about his character on the show. He said that he believes it is easier for the audience to connect if he is "real" on as well as off-screen. He told PTI that he believes his sincerity to his character helps him engage better with his audience saying, "I am not somebody who can be fake in both real and reel life. I have to be real and be like that character". He added that he has always shown sincerity towards all his characters.

Talking about reprising his role as Asad after five years, Grover said that it was easy for him to reconnect with his role. He added that while his character Dr Armaan Malik from Dil Mill Gaye was more like his original self, Asad Ahmed Khan had "never left" him. He said that he didn't face any difficulties, didn't have to rewatch the show or learn about the character all over again.

Qubool Hai 2.0 plot: "Better and Improved"

The Zee5 show is based on the action and romance genre and has ten episodes. The series takes place on an international level and focuses on two characters who hail from rival countries, India and Pakistan. While both of them are unaware of the other's true identity they end up spending time with each other and eventually fall in love.

Karan Singh Grover spoke about the audience's response to the series during his interview with PTI. He said that the original series, being ahead of its time and having strong performances, managed to gain the audiences' attention and love. He called the spin-off of the show a "better and improved" version.

Who are the Qubool Hai 2.0 cast members?

In the newest version of Qubool Hai, Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti reprise their roles as Asad Ahmed Khan and Zoya Farooqui. Karan will play the role of a sniper agent who is hired by an Indian organisation to take a Pakistani girl into custody. The girl is a major suspect for an investigation. Karan said that Asad's character is the total opposite of his actual personality. He said the role is "heavy" as Asad "carries a lot of baggage from his past". He said that while such a role is unhealthy, it was challenging and he "loved it".

Surbhi Jyoti plays the female lead, Zoya Farooqui in Qubool Hai 2.0 cast. Her character compliments Asad's reserved personality. She is fun-loving, perky and optimistic. Zoya meets Asad when the two collide with each other as she runs away from an event. Little to the knowledge of Asad, Zoya Farooqui is the girl from Islamabad that he must take into custody.