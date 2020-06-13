Karan Singh Grover Will No Longer Play 'Mr Bajaj' In 'Kasauti Zingagi Kay'?

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the highest-rated TRP shows on Indian television. Kasautii Zindagii Kay is the spin-off of a show with the same title, that used to air more than a decade ago. The current show's cast includes Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Karan Singh Grover, and Aamna Sharif as the lead characters. Karan Singh Grover returned to the world of television after a big gap with Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Fans went completely gaga over his character as Mr Bajaj and continued to do so despite him taking a break in October last year and returning to the show in early 2020. However, reports now suggest that Karan Singh Grover is not going to be returning to the show post this lockdown. Read more here

Has Karan Singh Grover opted-out of Kasautii Zindagii Kay?

Rumours have been making rounds that Karan Singh Grover will not be returning to Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay, anytime soon. It was speculated that Karan Singh Grover's entry in the show led to a steep rise in the show's TRP and that was one of the reasons why the entire Mr Bajaj track was introduced earlier this year. However, Karan Singh Grover will not be returning to the show as Mr Bajaj, as of now. He is very much concerned about the global pandemic in the country and is not too keen on returning. Reportedly, the show's team is negotiating and discussing things with him right now and trying to convince him to return.

Reports also suggest that the team of Kasautii Zindagii Kay will be resuming shooting from June 26, 2020, along with shoots of other shows like Kumkum Bhagya and Naagin. It is speculated that most shows under the production of Balaji Telefilms will be able to resume shooting from 26th onwards. Ekta Kapoor is very enthralled and will be taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of its actors and crew once the shooting begins.

