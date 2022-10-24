Karan Tacker Deletes Instagram Post Days After Opening Up About Depression; 'I Want To Go'

Television actor Karan Tacker, known for his hit shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Special OPS & more, recently opened up about his battle with depression in August, this year. Now, days after talking about the same, the actor has deleted all his Instagram posts except for one video in which he wished 'Happy Diwali' to all his fans and followers. Karan looked dapper in a pink and blue-coloured ensemble. He captioned the post, "Brb."

"Hey guys, here's wishing you a very very Happy Diwali. I wish you all the love, I wish you all luck, and an insane amount of positivity this coming year. As we know, Diwali is a time of new beginnings and I think I definitely need one. So, I want to go away for a while, but I'll see you guys in a bit," he said in the clip.

Fans react as Karan Tacker deletes his Instagram posts

Tacker left his fans confused over the deletion of all his Instagram posts as an Instagram user commented, "Why your post is not showing, another fan wrote, "This Diwali wish ain't the same," while a netizen wished 'love and light' to the actor as he wrote, "A very Happy Diwali Karan @karantacker Wish you love & luck too."

Earlier, in August, Karan opened up about depression in an interview with Hindustan Times. Talking about his profession, Tacker said,

"I don’t think being low or being depressed is something that happens only once. I feel unfortunate in the profession that we are in, it comes multiple times because the expectations of your career are always increasing and unfortunately the results are not in your hands."

He further added, "As an actor, you will require a director or producer to give you a job. You do tend to break multiple times because it is not an easy industry." Karan also stated that he left the Television industry when he was at the peak of his career and was offered great roles.

Image: Instagram/@karantacker