Karan Tacker Reacts To Allegations Of Going 'missing' After Contracting COVID-19

Television actor Karan Tacker has been in the news lately. The Punar Vivah actor has been accused of hiding from everyone his COVID-19 positive results. It was said that when he flew to Delhi, Karan contracted the virus and kept the news secret from fans. However, he eventually spoke up and explained how a faulty test was performed. Initially, Karan tested positive for COVID but later was found negative.

During a conversation with Koimoi.com, Karan Tacker spoke about the accusations he’s been facing and also went on to reveal why he hid the experience from fans. During the interview, when the actor was if the trolls have been affecting him, he replied saying ‘Yes’. He added that it affects a person in some way and it also off-breaks one’s spirit. Karan said that he has always chosen to inspire people, but when saw such remarks for him and for no fault of his, he was disheartened. He also revealed that on the bright side, there were many good wishes that he received.

Discussing why the actor hid his experience because it could have generated a lot of concern among people who are being quarantined due to faulty testing. Tacker answered that it's not only him, but everyone else should share their experience because they never know how they may end up giving some learning, he also added that but, ‘there's a segment that's ready to attack'.

The actor added that if he would have spoken about the faulty testing then it would have created awareness on the same. But he revealed that after that report, all he wanted was to focus on getting his parents tested and getting his house in order instead of start clarifying anything.

On the work front

The actor was last seen in the much-acclaimed series titled Special Ops created by Neeraj Pandey. The series also stars Kay Kay Menon, Gautami Kapoor, Anuj Sharma and Vinay Pathak in lead roles. The show is based on the story from Himmat Singh's eyes based on the inspiration taken from the Nineteen Years of nationally important events that India has conducted several spy missions over the past two decades. The show garnered heaps of praise from fans and viewers for its storyline and acting skills.

