Karan Tacker Shares His Pic As A Newborn On His Birthday; Says 'Hello World I'm Here'

In this time of lockdown, actor Karan Tacker is keeping his fans entertained on his social media. He has shared pics of himself from his home and also shared throwback pics where he is seen enjoying his time with his friends. On his birthday, he took to his Instagram and shared a picture from the day he was born. Take a look at it here.

Look at Karan Tacker's first picture ever here:

On May 11, 2020, Karan Tacker turned 34. On his birthday, he took to his Instagram and shared a throwback pic from his childhood. This picture is from the day he was born and he captioned the picture by writing "Hello world! I’m here!" In the picture, he is seen held by his mother. His sister also can be seen holding the newborn Karan. Take a look at the post here to know more.

Apart from this, he took to his Instagram on May 10, 2020, shared a lovely Mother's Day post for his mother. In the post, he shared several pics of himself enjoying his time with his mother. He captioned the picture by writing, "Whoever said mothers can’t be your soul mate ! I love you mom, you’ll always be my number 1 girl !♥️🤗 @tackerveena #happyMothersDay". Take a look at the post here.

On the work front, Karan Tacker was last seen in Special Ops, a Hotstar series. In this series, he plays the role of Farooq Ali, an officer in the special unit as seen in the show. Apart from this, Karan was also seen in an advertisement with Salman Khan. While Karan was talking to Republic Media Network, he had revealed an awkward fan moment he had while shooting with Salman Khan. Karan had said, "It was very awkward. I felt timid in front of him. I was playing the character of a badmaash college boy. But the minute Salman came on the set, I suddenly became a nerd. We spent 4-5 hours to shoot the ad".

