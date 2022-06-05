Karan V Grover And Wife Poppy Visit Golden Temple After Marriage; 'Blessings All The Way'

Days after tying the knot in a dreamy ceremony, television star Karan V Grover and his wife Poppy Jabbal visited the Golden Temple to seek blessings. Sharing a picture from their visit, Karan dedicated a heartlet note to everyone who wished them on their new journey, mentioning that their love 'guides and empowers' the newlyweds. Karan and Poppy dated for almost a decade before taking the plunge and have been vocal about their relationship on social media as well.

Karan V Grover visits Golden Temple with wife Poppy Jabbal days after marriage

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, June 5, the actor shared an adorable glimpse alongside Poppy, who was clad in a pastel pink suit with silver embroidery. On the other hand, Karan looked handsome in a blue and white kurta-pyjama. In the caption, he wrote, "Blessings all the way. Heart felt gratitude for all your affection in the form of messages ,posts ,calls ,gifts and gestures. Apologies if we haven’t been able to respond to each one of you personally. We know your love protects us guides us and empowers us. Thank You." Take a look.

The duo got married in the presence of close family members and friends on May 31 in Chail, Himachal Pradesh. Sharing the first official picture from the ceremony, Karan wrote, "MayDay‼️ MayDay ‼️ We finally did it 31•05•2022." Poppy looked regal in an all-white lehenga with floral kaleeras, while Karan opted for an ivory sherwani with a light pink turban.

According to Pinkvilla, the duo first met in a parking lot and then met again through some common friends after which their friendship blossomed into a relationship. Talking to the publication, Poppy's best friend Sonnallii Seygall mentioned that their marriage was one of the most thoughtful weddings she has attended, compromising 50 guests, close friends and family members. She added that the "Anand Karaj took place on top of a hill amongst nature with all rituals including 'joota chhupayi'."

For the uninitiated, Karan V Grover is a popular face on television, having starred in shows like Udaariyaan, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Bahu Humari Rajni Kant and Nach Baliye.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KARANVGROVER)