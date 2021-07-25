Karan Wahi Tries To Regain His Abs Lost In COVID Lockdown, Shares His Progress

Television actor Karan Wahi who is a fitness enthusiast is missing his abs, which he had strongly built during the pre-lockdown period. Karan Wahi shared his fitness update on Instagram on Sunday and announced that he had lost his hard-earned abs which he gracefully carried before entering the lockdown and is now putting his best forward to re-gain them.

Sharing the post, The Hundred actor said that abs forever is a myth as they don’t stay forever. In his post, Karan posted three pictures of himself-- the first one being from a pre-lockdown time when he had abs, where he looks super fit, contrasting to the first is his second picture from the time he was at home under lockdown, where he has a flat belly without abs and the third picture is from present, where his abs are slightly visible. Watch Karan Wahi's Instagram post here-

His honest confession about his fitness had made him gain extra love from his followers and friends from the Industry. Thousands of his fans along with Arjun Kapoor have liked his post. His colleagues from the TV industry also boosted his morale in the comments and showered praises on his fitness enthusiasm. In the comments, Actor Ravi Dubey wrote, “U will go from 3rd photo to 1st photo in no time.” ; Actor Salil Acharya commented, "That's the first time I've seen you without abs.” Another actor, Jay Soni says he could relate with Karan, writes"Same bhai,” and Singer- TV host Meiyang Chang commented: "Number 3 mera perpetual state hai."

In the past also, he has been posting about his workout routines to be able to get back in shape. Watch his posts here-

A peek into Karan Wahi's career

Wahi was last seen alongside Lara Dutta in the web series Hundred that was released on Hotstar. Karan Wahi debuted in the industry in the year 2004 with his role as Ranveer Sisodia in the show Remix, which followed the story of how the life of 12-grade students in an elite school looked like. However, he rose to fame after his role in the show Mere Ghar Aayi Ek Nanhi Pari, garnered love from fans. He was then roped in for other dramas like Dill Mill Gaye, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Teri Meri Love Stories, among others. He has been a host on several reality shows as well. He garnered attention for his impeccable hosting skills on the recent show, Indian Pro Music League. He co-hosted the show with Waluscha De Sousa. When he had kick-started the shoot, he had shared glimpses from the set and had written, "An incredible night with these incredible stars. Now, let's start an incredible journey." Meanwhile, Karan keeps updating his fans about his personal and professional ventures via his social media handles. He has also shared posts regarding the ongoing pandemic, the importance of vaccines and has been spreading awareness too.

Image: Karan Wahi's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.