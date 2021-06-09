Karan Wahi's Birthday: Actor Shares ‘before & After’ Pic, Shows His Journey From 24 To 34

Karan Wahi, who began his journey with his role in the TV show Remix (2004), turned a year older on June 9. On his special day, he shared a throwback picture from the time when he enjoyed at a party with his friends when he was 24, and shared a similar photo with the same bunch of people from his 34th birthday celebration. Posting the same, he wrote, “10 years apart some things don't change. Making a Memory. 24 to 34, throwback.”

Karan shares pics from 24th and 34th birthday

As soon as Karan Wahi's Instagram post was up on the internet, fans of the actor rushed to wish him. A user wrote, "Happy birthday. I wish you all the love and happiness," whereas another fan penned, "You're like the best." Replying to his post, KaranVeer Mehra wrote, "Oye birthday boy... Abhi Toh time hai." Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Habib Mithiborwala, Ridhi Dogra, Jaswir Kaur, Karanvir Bohra, Sailesh Prakash Gulabani, Neha Sharma, and many others also dropped endearing comments.

On Karan Wahi's birthday, a peek into his career

Karan Wahi debuted in the industry in the year 2004 with his role as Ranveer Sisodia in the show Remix, which followed the story of how the life of 12-grade students in an elite school looked like. However, he rose to fame after his role in the show Mere Ghar Aayi Ek Nanhi Pari, garnered love from fans. He was then roped in for other dramas like Dill Mill Gaye, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Teri Meri Love Stories, among others.

He has been a host on several reality shows as well. He garnered attention for his impeccable hosting skills on the recent show, Indian Pro Music League. He co-hosted the show with Waluscha De Sousa. When he had kick-started the shoot, he had shared glimpses from the set and had written, "An incredible night with these incredible stars. Now, let's start an incredible journey."

Meanwhile, Karan keeps updating his fans about his personal and professional ventures via his social media handles. He has been sharing posts regarding the ongoing pandemic, the importance of vaccines and has been spreading awareness too.

IMAGE: KARAN WAHI’S INSTAGRAM

