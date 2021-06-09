Karan Wahi's Birthday: Ravi Dubey And Suyyash Rai Troll The Actor With A 'priceless Pic'

As television actor-host Karan Wahi turns a year older today on June 9, his friends and co-actors Ravi Dubey and Suyyash Rai decided to troll the birthday boy. While other peers and his followers poured in sweet wishes for Karan Wahi's birthday, actors Ravi Dubey and Suyyash Rai trolled him using a hilarious picture. The picture of Karan Wahi with a filter that turned him into a woman was shared on social media by his fellow friends calling it a 'priceless pic'.

Wishing the Hate Story 4 actor, a happy birthday, Suyyash Rai first shared the picture on Instagram. Sharing the filtered picture, he wrote, “Tumhaare siva kuchh na chaahat karenge , jab tak jiyenge “PADOSI” rahenge 🤣🤣🤣❤️❤️ , agar tu sach mei aisa dikhtaa toh !!! Hamaare mitra @ravidubey2312 sach kehte hain, tum bohtttt sundar ho dost 🤣❤️” taking a dig at the actor’s new look. Karan Wahi was quick to respond to the funny wish as he replied, “Hahahhahahaa. Agle janam mohe bitiya.”

Screenshot of Karan Wahi's reply in the comments of Suyyash Rai's post

The same picture was soon posted by Ravi Dubey who wrote, “सब की प्यारी ,सब की दुलारी ,सबकी सखी ,सबकी सहेली को जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएँ @karanwahi “, which roughly translates to “Happy Birthday to everyone's beloved, everyone's darling, everyone's friend, everyone's friend.” Fans of both the actors rushed to Ravi Dubey's Instagram and had begun making hilarious comments on the post. Karan Wahi once again made a witty comment replying, “Hahahhaha. Aao behan chugli kare.”

Karan Wahi’s throwback post

Karan Wahi's birthday started with him making a throwback post on Instagram. The actor posted a picture collage of him at his birthday celebrations from 10 years ago and last year. In the picture, he was seen striking the same pose while standing on a table, one at a club and the recent one at his own house. Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, “10 years apart some things don't change. Making a Memory #24 to #34.”

On the work front

Ravi Dubey was last seen in the ZEE5 web series titled Jamai Raja 2.0. which also featured Nia Sharma. Apart from being an actor, Ravi also marked his debut in the production with his wife Sargun Mehta with a show titled Udaariyan. Kishwer Merchantt's husband Suyyash Rai is currently managing his music career along with looking after his pregnant wife. Meanwhile, Karan Wahi, who started his career with Remix in 2004, was last seen in the 2020 web series, Hundred and also had hosted Home Dancer the same year.

IMAGE: KARAN WAHI'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.