Karan Wahi's Chachu Sanjay Wahi Passes Away; Actor Urges Fans To 'pray He Finds Peace’

On May 2, 2021, Karan Wahi took to his official Instagram handle and made an announcement that his uncle, Sanjay Wahi, passed away on Sunday. The actor penned a short note paying tribute to his uncle and further expressed his love for him. He said that he 'lost a part of himself today'. Karan wrote, "he loved me hard, he fought with me harder. I will always Love u chachu". He further urged his fans and followers to pray for him. He concluded, "Please pray he finds peace wherever he is".

Karan Wahi: "He loved me hard, he fought with me harder"

Karan Wahi's Instagram updates that focus on the pandemic

The actor and host has been spreading awareness about the ongoing pandemic on his Insta handle quite frequently. Recently, Karan dropped a list of verified NGOs who are working towards helping people during the COVID-19 pandemic. He reposted the picture shared by Faye D'Souza and captioned it as, "Some of the NGO’s working towards helping people... Please donate if u can...".

On the same day, he also shared several screengrabs of an article by Forbes. The headline of the article reads, "How to choose the right oxygen concentrator". In the article, fans and followers can get all the details about Oxygen concentrators. Spreading the awareness, the actor wrote, "Everything u wanna know about Oxygen Concentrators... '#swipe' to read".

As soon as Karan Wahi's latest pictures were up on the internet, many fans rushed to compliment him and drop positive comments. A fan commented, "Thank you for sharing this" with a red shining heart. Another one wrote, "This will really help". A user commented, "You're doing a great job since day 1 of the second wave..bless you man" with a praying hands emoticon. Another one wrote, "Thanks a lot sir for your genuine service to the society @karanwahi sirji..".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Wahi, who started his career with Remix in 2004, has appeared in numerous popular television soaps and has also hosted several reality shows. He gained popularity with 2009's Dill Mill Gaye. He was last seen in 2020's web series, Hundred. He also hosted Home Dancer the same year.

Image Source: Karan Wahi's Instagram

