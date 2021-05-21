Karan Wahi's Uncle Dies Of COVID-19, Actor Pens Emotional Note Mourning The Loss

The second wave of COVID-19 has affected a lot of people and many have lost their loved ones. Unfortunately, Karan Wahi has also lost his uncle. Actor Karan Wahi took to Instagram to mourn the loss of his uncle. He shared a photo of his uncle and also penned a heartfelt message for him. Karan Wahi’s uncle Lalit Dhar died after a long battle with COVID-19.

Karan Wahi mourns the loss of his uncle

Karan Wahi took to Instagram to bemoan the loss of his uncle. He shared a photo of his uncle Lalit Dhar and wrote, “My Maama was a Good Man I guess they need more like him up there...He passed away after a really long fight wit whats happening around. Just wanna say thankyou to everyone who helped me and the family in these times by getting us the best that we could do for him.Please keep him in ur prayers I feel clueless and helpless with whats happening around so i urge people to take this very seriously Dont wait for this to hit ur HOME. I have lost a few now. These Times will come and go People wont. @lalit.dhar #willmissyou. “ Take a look at Karan‘s post below.

As soon as Karan shared the tragic news, several celebrities like Ravi Dubey, Nakuul Mehta, Moni Roy, and Kishwer Merchant offered their condolences in the comments section. Nisha Rawal also commented on Karan’s post and said “ Wahi I am so sorry to hear this! Prayers and strength to you all my dear. “ Take a look at some of the comments below.

Recently, Karan had also lost his uncle (chacha), Sanjay Wahi due to COVID-19. The actor took to Instagram to share an emotional note for him as well. He shared a post and said, “Keep ur Eyes on Me #always This is my Chacha. More like my second Father. With A Million up’s and a few lows together, he went on another journey. This picture is What I meant to him He wanted to be an Actor and the family dint approve of it, so when I became one he felt his dreams came true. “ He even requested everyone to stay safe and promised to help as much as he can even while he is so affected by the loss of people around him. Take a look at the post below.



Promo Image: Karan Wahi's Instagram

