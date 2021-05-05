Karan Wahi's Uncle Passes Away, Actor Pens Emotional Note: 'I Will Always Love U'

On May 2, 2021, Karan Wahi revealed through his Instagram story that his uncle, Sanjay Wahi, passed away on Sunday. The actor shared an old picture and wrote an emotional note. He mentioned that his "chacha" was more like his second father. He also shared the story about how his uncle wanted to be an actor but the family did not approve of it so when Karan became an actor, his dreams came true.

Karan Wahi pens down an emotional note for his late uncle

In the caption, Karan also mentioned that they did not meet last year due to the pandemic. He also urged his fans to stay safe and said that he is very affected because of the loss but he will do anything and everything to help other families. It reads, "Keep ur Eyes on Me #always. This is my Chacha. More like my second Father, With A Million up’s and a few lows together ,he went on another journey. This picture is What i meant to him. He wanted to be an Actor and the family dint approve of it ,so when i became one he felt his dreams came True.The last year or so dint let us meet our families and near ones. So with folded hands i request everyone to please stay safe. Everything will come and go But people wont ...I am affected like never before but i promise ill do everything in my power that i can to help as many people and families. No one and i mean No one should loose people like this.

I will always love u chacha @sanjaywahisanjaywahi". The comment section is filled with his celebrity friends and fans leaving condolence messages. Check it out.

(Image Courtesy: Karan Wahi's Instagram)

Karan Wahi's Instagram focuses on the pandemic

The actor has been actively involved in helping people who are in need. He is often seen sharing updates on how to stay safe and what to do during an emergency. Apart from this, he has also shared information about NGOs who are actively helping the COVID-19 affected patients.

IMAGE: KARAN WAHI's INSTAGRAM

