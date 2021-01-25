KaranVeer Mehra & Nidhi Seth Tie The Knot In Traditional Ceremony; See Inside Photos

It was on January 22 when KaranVeer Mehra broke the big news of his wedding with Nidhi Seth by sharing photos from their Haldi ceremony. After completing all the rituals, KaranVeer Mehra and Nidhi Seth’s wedding took place on January 24, 2021, in a traditional ceremony. The duo shared many glimpses of their grand event and not only popular faces but fans too, in huge numbers congratulated the couple. Sharing glimpses of the wedding, the Pavitra Rishta actor wrote, "Happy married life to us."

While KaranVeer sported a beige sherwani, Nidhi, on the other hand, looked ethereal in her beige-pink lehenga with heavy embellishments. She glammed up her look with traditional bangles and accessories. For her neck, she wore a multi-layered chain. By the looks of it, they got married in a Gurudwara.

KaranVeer Mehra and Nidhi Seth's wedding photos

Barkha Sengupta, who also attended KaranVeer-Nidhi's wedding, took to Instagram and shared some more glimpses of their wedding and also posed with the newlyweds. "And may the love story continue .... happiness n love to u guys," she wrote. Indraneil Sengupta and Lizaa Malik also graced the function.

Some more inside photos:

(Source: All photos- #Shutterfotography Instagram)

Earlier, the duo posted photos from their Mehendi ceremony. The Rishton Ka Mela actor pulled off a beige two-piece kurta with a pink jacket, Nidhi sported a yellow ethnic suit. Apart from this, their family members were all dressed up in elegant outfits. Sharing a series of pics, he wrote, "The begin of all beginnings, Mehndi with my heart." As soon as Karanveer Mehra and Nidhi Seth's wedding photos were up on the internet, Arjun Bijlani, Ananya Chadha, Priyank Sharma, Shweta Gulati, Rukmini Maitra, Nisha Rawa, Mohammad Nazim Khilji, Gautam Rode, Karan Tacker, Pooja Gor, Rizwan Bachav, Donal Bisht, Lizaa Malik and many others dropped endearing wishes for the couple.

For the reception, they wore colour-ordinated outfits. They posed for happy photos with friends and family. For this event, Nidhi opted for a saree whereas Mehra wore a turtle-neck tee beneath his jacket. Nidhi went on to call her husband her 'heartbeat' and also penned a sweet note for him.

