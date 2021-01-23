Karanveer Mehra Celebrates Life "non-stop" With To-be-wife Nidhi At Wedding Festivities

Popular TV actor Karanveer Mehra, who rose to fame with Pavitra Rishta, took to his social media handle and shared a few pictures of his pre-wedding festivities, on Saturday. In the pictures, Karanveer is seen posing with his fiance Nidhi Seth, during their Mehendi ceremony. While Karan is wearing a traditional off-white sherwani, Nidhi is seen sporting a yellow lehenga.

Instagramming the photo, Karanveer wrote a short caption and tagged Nidhi, which read, "Celebrating life non-stop", along with red-heart emotions. He also gave the credit to the creator of his outfit and the stylist. Interestingly, Nidhi, too, shared the same pictures on her social media handle and captioned it, "With my heartbeat". Scroll down to take a look at Karanveer and Nidhi's photos.

Karanveer Mehra and Nidhi Seth's photos

Interestingly, a handful of actors were quick to extend wishes for the couple in the comments section. While Raj Singh Arora dropped two yellow-heart emojis, actor Aparana Dixit went gaga over the pictures. On the other hand, the comments box of the post was flooded with red-heart, heart-eye and fire emoticons. A handful of Instagram users penned congratulatory notes for the couple.

Karanveer Mehra and Nidhi Seth's wedding

Karanveer Mehra and girlfriend Nidhi Seth will take the marriage vows on January 24 in a close-knit affair. The wedding will be held in a gurudwara in Delhi. It is said that the couple will throw a grand wedding reception in Mumbai for their industry friends. Reportedly, the duo has been dating for years. However, earlier, Karan was married to Devika Mehra, who happened to be his school crush but parted ways in 2009. Karanveer's social media feed and story sessions are flooded with pictures and videos, which gives a peek into their wedding festivities.

On the professional front, Karanveer Mehra began his acting career with 2008's release Love Story 2050. Apart from Pavitra Rishta, he has a bunch of TV shows in his repertoire, including Amrit Manthan, Pari Hoon Main and TV, Biwi Aur Main. Mehra was last seen In Sab TV's sitcom Tera Kya Hoga Aliya.

