Karanvir Bohra And Wife Teejay Sidhu Wish Each Other On Friendship day; Fans Left In Awe

Teejay Sidhu and Karanvir Bohra are a popular couple in the Indian television industry who beautifully depict their fun-filled life on social media for their fans. On the occasion of Friendship Day 2021, they both shared some adorable wishes for each other on social media and reminisced the time when they became friends. All their fans were left in awe of their bond and showered tons of love and compliments for the duo.

Here’s what Friendship Day 2021 looks like for Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu

Teejay Sidhu recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a stunning picture of herself with her husband, Karanvir Bohra, in which she can be seen wearing a ravishing red lehenga with gold jewellery. On the other hand, Karanvir was seen wearing a white traditional attire while making Teejay Sidhu twirl.

In the caption, she penned a sweet Friendship day wish for the actor and wrote, “We've danced together in fields of gold.. We've danced in films.. but we became friends first. #happyfriendshipday my love.. my friend.. my rock. 'And we dance.. and we dance.. and we twirl!' As the duo got clicked at a photoshoot, Teejay also gave credits to the photographer, makeup artist, dress designer, and others in her post.

Many of her fans were thrilled to see her post and swamped her picture with numerous hearts. Some of them even complimented them by dropping in comments such as . ‘awwwww’, ‘Uffffff’ and others. Some even sent them blessings and wished for them to stay away from evil eyes while others praised them by stating how ‘beautiful’ and ‘gorgeous’ they looked together. Even Karanvir dropped in a comment stating ‘And we twirl, and we twirl and we....❤❤❤❤❤.’ Take a look at some of the reactions to Teejay Sidhu’s Instagram post.





Even Karanvir Bohra took to his Instagram handle and shared a similar picture of him and his wife from the photoshoot. In the picture, they both can be seen sharing a laugh as they get captured on the camera. In the caption, he stated how she was his buddy and his partner and added heart emojis next to it. Many celebrity artists as well as the fans took to Karanvir Bohra’s Instagram post and sent him Friendship Day wishes and even his wife, Teejay Sidhu stated ‘Always your bestest!! ❤’ in the comments section.

IMAGE: Karanvir Bohra's Facebook

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.