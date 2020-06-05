Karanvir Bohra Backs Sara Ali Khan's 'All Lives Matter' Post; Says 'It's Nothing Wrong'

It seems like Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan has found a new supporter in TV star Karanvir Bohra, as the latter recently raised his opinion on social media in support of Sara Ali Khan. This comes after Twitter users schooled Sara for reacting to the racial murder of George Floyd with a cryptic picture with a caption, which read: “All black (cancelled) lives matter”. However, Karanvir Bohra rushed to the actor’s rescue and remarked that he didn’t find anything wrong with her post and asked netizens to stop being intolerant.

Can pple stop trolling #SaraAliKhan I C nothing wrong & seriously stop being so intolerant.

In the artwork the "ALL" means "EVERY" life matters frm humans2 Animals2 birds2 plants.

V r against the atrocities towards black & also against the atrocities towards animals. — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) June 4, 2020

Adding to the same, Karanvir Bohra cleared that "ALL" means "EVERY" life matters, which also includes animals, plants, birds and humans. Furthermore, Karanvir Bohra remarked that he is against the atrocities towards Black & also against the atrocities towards animals. Take a look at Sara Ali Khan's now-deleted controversial post:

This comes after Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan demanded 'Justice for George Floyd' with a heartfelt post on social media. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture that features a man running from the brutal police attacks. Take a look at the pictures shared:

What's next for Sara Ali Khan?

Sara and Kartik Aaryan's recent release, Love Aaj Kal, chronicles the story of two individuals as they explore the journey of love, loss, and life in two different eras. Helmed by Imitiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal released on February 14, 2020. The film was lauded for its gripping trailer, however, it failed to impress the masses in theatres and tanked at the box office.

Meanwhile, Sara will be next seen along with Varun Dhawan in the upcoming film Coolie No.1. Directed by Anand L Rai, the movie also features Akshay's Airlift co-star, Nimrat Kaur in a prominent role. The actor also has Atrangi Re in her kitty which also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the leading roles. Directed by Anand L Rai, Atrangi Re is slated to hit the theatres in February 2021.

