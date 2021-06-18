Karanvir Bohra Enjoys 'being Lazy Together' With Twin Daughters; Watch Video

Karanvir Bohra has been seen sharing Reels videos on his Instagram handle for a while now, and many of them are with his twin daughters. Recently, the actor posted a video with them where they were seen happily dancing around at home to The Lazy Song. While Karanvir was initially seen engaged in a workout behind them, he joined his daughters soon, along with his dumbbells, for a little dance himself. He spoke about how fun it is to be lazy together, with them.

It’s fun ‘being lazy together’ for Karanvir Bohra

Today, on June 18, 2021, Karanvir Bohra took to his Instagram handle to share a jovial, enthusiastic video that he filmed with his twin daughters, Bella and Vienna. “Even though this is #thelazysong there is never a moment when we don’t feel like doing anything with these 2,” read the caption of the post. Further, he added that even ‘being lazy together’ with them, is a lot of fun for him. As the music video of The Lazy Song by Bruno Mars played on the television in front of them, Karanvir Bohra's daughters were seen energetically dancing away to it and the actor joined them soon, too.

Karanvir Bohra's youngest kid is now 6-month-old

Karanvir Bohra's wife Teejay Sidhu is often featured in the actor’s social media posts as well, and so is their third, and youngest, child. Along with the 4-year old twins, the couple also shares a 6-month-old daughter named Gia Vanessa Snow. In a recent post of the actor, he was seen celebrating her reaching the 6-month age mark. Holding his infant daughter up in the air with one arm, he wrote, “My lil poodle is 6 months today and she is raring to grow up. fly fly fly my lil @thebabysnowflake Daddy is always there powering wind underneath your wings.”

In a post, shared not too long ago, Karanvir was seen appreciating his current life. The actor was seen happily sandwiched between his daughters in the photo. In the caption, he spoke about how he is thankful to God for his life around them, regardless of when the world will manage to rebalance itself.

Image: Karanvir Bohra Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.