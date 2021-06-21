Karanvir Bohra Explains How 'blessed' He Feels Being A 'girl Dad'; See Post

Karanvir Bohra recently took to Instagram and shared a picture featuring his daughters while all of them dressed in Indian attires. In his caption, he explained how he felt being a “girl dad” and also thanked his “Holy Trinity.” Take a look at Karanvir Bohra’s Instagram post below.

Karanvir Bohra shares an aesthetic picture with his daughters

Karanvir shared a picture in which all of them can be seen looking towards the camera with all smiles while posing by the pool. The actor wore a white kurta-pyjama and paired his look with a light pink vest coat and held his youngest daughter in one of his hands, who wore a white top and matching pants and a cute hairband. One of his twins sat on his lap and wore a blue Anarkali dress that had silverwork and Indian flats while her hair was tied. The other wore a pink and golden salwar kameez and leaned towards him while standing at the back. She too wore Indian footwears while her hair was tied up neatly.

Karanvir captioned his post by writing, “There is something special and beautiful about being a dad of daughters - I think it's something only another 'girl dad' could understand. Couldn't feel more blessed for choosing me to be your daddy, thank you my #holytrinity. I love you.. #twinsdad #fatherofthree #fatherhoodrocks #fathersday #happyfathersday #dadofdaughters. Love and thanks to the most awesome team..” as he continued to tag them. Fans were left in awe and couldn't stop commenting on his post while his wife Teejay Sidhu, also dropped hearts on his post. Have a look at the fan reactions below.

Earlier, the actor shared a picture of himself along with his twins as the trio made sandwiches for underprivileged children. The candid picture sees Karanvir wearing a white tee as he applied jam to the bread. His daughters were seen holding packets of bread in their hands while wearing casual clothes. In his caption, he wrote, “my twin daughters Bella and Vienna readily lent their helping hands as we decided to make breakfast and lunch arrangements for underprivileged children.” Check out his post below.

