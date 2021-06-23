Karanvir Bohra Extends Birthday Wishes To Niece On Her 16th Birthday In A Heartfelt Post

Karanvir Bohra frequently updates his fans and followers on Instagram with all that is happening in his life. In a recent post, he wished his niece who has just turned sixteen and showered her with some birthday love. Take a look at the bunch of pictures that the actor shared and what he had to say.

Karanvir Bohra wishes his niece a Happy Sweet 16th, take a look

The actor took to his Instagram feed on June 22, 2021, and shared some pictures with his niece Ananya. The birthday girl is Karanvir’s sister’s daughter and just turned 16, being the first one from the youngest generation of the family, which Bohra refers to as the Bohra-Vyas clan in his caption. With the pictures, he wrote a heartfelt message for Ananya and wished the best for her.

He wrote, “The first 4th generation Baby @ananyavvyas in the Bohra/Vyas clan turned #sweet16 today. I wish you the worlds happiness and success in whatever you do... #theworldisyouroyster rock-n-roll it, ur Gen would call it, hip hop-n-roll it... And listen, for the world, I’m your “mama,” but for you, I’ll always be #tinubhaiya”. The post has received over 18k likes since it was shared on the platform, with comments by the actor’s fans and friends, including his Shararat co-star Shruti Seth and Ananya, who thanked him. Take a look at some of the comments here.

Karanvir Bohra’s Father's Day special post

The actor took to his Instagram on Father’s Day, which was celebrated on June 20, this year, and made a couple of posts. His first post was of him wishing his father on the occasion with which he shared three childhood pictures of himself and his sisters. Karanvir wrote with it, “I told you, it’s a family thing.... Happy Father’s Day to you pops. All the dads are the same, sometimes they are strict, sometimes loving, sometimes even they make mistakes but, in some way, or the other, they give their children wings…”.

His other post was with his twin daughter Bella and Vienna, as well as his youngest baby girl Gia Vanessa Snow. Karanvir shared a picture with the three, from a recent family photoshoot. His caption read, “There is something special and beautiful about being a dad of daughters - I think it's something only another 'girl dad' could understand. Couldn't feel more blessed for choosing me to be your daddy, thank you my #holytrinity. I love you”.

Image: Karenvir Bohra/Instagram

