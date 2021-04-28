Karanvir Bohra Gives A Hilarious Reaction To His Daughters Calling Him 'old'

Karanvir and his wife Teejay have four-year-old twin daughters, Bella and Vienna, and earlier this year the couple announced the birth of their third child, also a girl. Karanvir Bohra's latest Instagram reel is a funny video of himself reacting to his twin daughters' comments on his age. Let's take a look at the video below.

A look at the new Karanvir Bohra's Instagram reel

Karanvir Bohra often shares pictures and videos with his three children. The latest addition to the fun times with his kids is an Instagram reel video. In the video, Karanvir is slowly coming down the steps, followed by his twin daughters. In the caption of the video, Karanvir mentioned that while exercising he ruptured his ACL, which is causing him to work a little slower than usual. Karanvir Bohra's daughters are captured saying that their father is now old. To this, Karanvir turns around and goes to catch them, but the twins quickly make a dash. Karanvir says that his daughters have become so fast. The video is recorded by Teejay Sidhu, Karanvir's wife.

The video saw a flurry of comments on Instagram. Fans of the actor posted strings of laughing emojis and red heart emojis. A few of them even commented saying "ur babies are love", "so sweet", "you all are cuties".

More about Karanvir and Teejay's children

Karanvir Bohra's daughters Bella and Vienna are four-year-old twins. They are also UN Goodwill Ambassadors and they have their own separate fan following on Instagram. Karanvir and Teejay document the twins' life in pictures and videos and share them with the world. Karanvir Bohra's newborn daughter Gia Vanessa Snow was born earlier this year.

A look at Karanvir Bohra's shows

Karanvir Bohra is a well-known actor in the TV industry. He is known for notable roles in serials like Shararat, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava. He has also appeared on reality shows like Nach Baliye and Khatron Ke Khiladi Darr Ka Blockbuster. He is also the owner of a clothing brand named Pegasus. He got married to Teejay Sidhu in 2006.

