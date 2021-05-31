Karanvir Bohra Is Deprived Of Kissing His Own Wife, Stopped By 'Moral Police'; Watch Video

Karanvir Bohra recently took to Instagram and shared a funny video in which he can be seen in the car along with his wife, Teejay Siddhu and one of his daughters. In the video, he is trying to kiss his wife but is stopped by his daughter and in the caption, he asks his fans if “this happens to all the Dads.” Take a look at Karanvir Bohra's Instagram post below.

Karanvir Bohra is not allowed to kiss his wife

Karanvir Bohra shared a video in which the trio can be seen in a parked car and his wife drinks water while sitting on the driver's seat. As she is sipping on water, Karanvir, who is sitting next to her says, “Oh Sweet you look so beautiful drinking water” and the couple comes close to each other to kiss. Just before they are about to kiss, his daughter interrupts and starts hitting him with a toy from the back seat and Karanvir refers to her as “Moral Police.” They are once again interrupted in their second attempt to kiss and he asks her daughter why he cannot kiss her mother. In the caption, he wrote, “Does this happen to all the Dads? Deprived of kissing your own wife... as #moralpolice is always watching @twinbabydiaries.” His post was loaded with comments such as, “Omg .As a child, I remember moral policing parents. Those innocent days!!” “Yes it happens with us too.” Have a look at the fan reactions below.

Karanvir Bohra plays with barbie

Earlier, Karanvir posted a video in which his daughter asked him to play “barbies” with her as soon as he was done taking a shower. In the video, he revealed that for his daughter, he would play with the barbie while Teejay Siddhu encouraged him to follow his daughter’s instructions. He captioned his post by writing, “‘Dad, will you play Barbies with me?' Sunday mornings with my #daughter. Just took a shower, thought I'd have a coffee, but if Vienna wants to hang out with Dad, then coffee can wait. (We're both early risers.. so while everyone else sleeps, we get this morning time together.) .) #vienna #fatherdaughtertime @twinbabydiaries”

(IMAGE: KARANVIR BOHRA'S INSTAGRAM)

