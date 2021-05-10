Karanvir Bohra Kisses Wife Teejay As He Uses A 'GOT' Reference To Wish Her On Mother's Day

After extending a lovely Mother's Day wish to her beloved mother, actor Karanvir Bohra has now wished the mother of his three daughters, wife Teejay Sidhu, to celebrate the day of motherhood. On Monday, the Naagin 2 star took to his Instagram handle to share a mushy photograph with his better half and penned a sweet note for her on the occasion of Mother's Day 2021 by using a Game of Thrones reference. In his note, Karanvir also expressed how Teejay's kindness inspires him as she has the "heart to heal the world".

Karanvir Bohra's wife gets a peck on her cheek and a heartfelt wish on Mother's Day

Celebrity couple Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu have been blessed with three adorable daughters in their marriage of almost 15 years now. On May 9, 2021, Teejay celebrated her first-ever Mother's Day after the arrival of her and Karanvir's third bundle of joy, Gia Vanessa Snow. Thus, to make the day even more special for his wife, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor shared a romantic post on Instagram for the "mother of my 3 dragons".

In the loved-up photograph shared by him, Karanvir could be seen giving his missus a peck on her cheek as she lied on the grass, surrounded by daisies, of what appears to be a park. Along with sharing the photo on Instagram. he wrote, "The mother of my 3 dragons, you have the heart to heal the world." The 38-year-old also added, "They say kindness is caring for others even when they may not care for you, and that is such a 'Mother' quality, your kindness inspires me @bombaysunshine (sic)".

Ahead of the aforementioned post, Karanvir Bohra had also shared a throwback video of his beloved mother from when he revealed the good news of Teejay's pregnancy with twins Bella and Vienna. Along with the video, he also expressed writing, "When I revealed to my mum we were having a baby (babies!) I think the first time around is a different kind of excitement.. my mum was so so so thrilled, finally, her dream came true, we finally gave her 'khush khabri!!'". In addition to sharing the anecdote, Karanvir gushed, "Love you, mom".

