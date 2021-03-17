Karanvir Bohra Pens A Heartfelt Message For His Newborn Baby, Calls Her His 'angel'

Karanvir Bohra is a well-known face in the TV industry. With appearances in several hit serials like Kkusum, Naagin 2, Naagin 3, and also his stint in various reality TV shows, Karanvir has made a place for himself in the industry. Karanvir Bohra's daughter turned three months old on March 16, 2021 and he shared an adorable photo of the baby. He took to Instagram to write an endearing note for his newborn. He posted a picture of the baby resting her head on his hand.

Karanvir Bohra's Instagram photo with his new born baby

Karanvir Bohra posted a photo of his sleepy newborn, Gia Vanessa Snow on her birthday. The photo is solely focused on the baby, dressed in a white onesie with cute animal prints and a light peach blanket draped over its head. In the caption, he mentioned feeling emotional, just like that baby's mother Teejay Sidhu. He also wrote, 'I want to cherish every moment I get with you'. He then added that he is first and foremost proud to be her 'super dad'. Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu also have twin daughters, Bella and Vienna who were born in 2016.

The photo has received love and affection from fans, and friends of Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu. Mahi Vij, Aashka Goradia, Juhi Babbar, Zareen Khan, Aamna Sharif were a few among the many lovely comments. Fans commented with loving messages. Some said 'So Cuteee', 'God bless her' whereas some wrote happy birthday wishes or dropped in bundles of heart emojis for Karanvir Bohra's daughter.

Karanvir Bohra on the work front

Karanvir Bohra is a popular TV and movie actor. He is well known for his role as Dhruv in the hit sitcom Shararat opposite Shruti Seth. He has also appeared on shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?. Karanvir has also appeared in movies like Kismat Konnection, Mumbai 125 KM. He has also appeared in various reality shows like Bigg Boss, Nach Baliye, Ace of Space 2. Karanvir Bohra will be next seen on the OTT platform in the horror-comedy film Patalpani opposite Zareen Khan. He played the lead in the 2019 film Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna and he is all set to return as a lead once again with the film Kutub Minar opposite Minisha Lamba.

