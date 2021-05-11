Karanvir Bohra Pens A Special Note For The Mothers In His Life, Shares Post

Actor Karanvir Bohra has come up with a special post a day after the special occasion of Mother's Day. The actor appreciated the women around him and revealed how much they inspire him. Check it out.

Karanvir Bohra appreciates the mothers around him

Karanvir Bohra has two million followers on Instagram and has been quite active on the social media platform. He posted a picture of the mothers he lives with and praised them. The actor first shared a video of his mother from the time when he told her that he is having twins. Her mom is holding a bouquet and is surprised by the news. Take a look at Karanvir Bohra's Instagram video below.

Karanvir Bohra then posted a picture with his wife, Teejay Sidhu. In the photo, she is lying on the ground while he is kissing her on the cheeks. The actor mentioned that her kindness inspires him to be a better person. He called her the mother of his three dragons, referring to their three children with a dialogue from Game of Thrones. Check out Karanvir Bohra's Instagram picture below.

Lastly, Karanvir Bohra shared a photo of his wife Teejay Sidhu and his mother-in-law. In the photo, Teejay is sitting beside her mother with the kids around them. Karanvir stated that the amount of love his mother-in-law has for her grandchildren is immensely deep. Take a look at his posts below.

Karanvir Bohra married model-VJ Teejay Sindhu in 2006. A decade later in 2016, they become parents of twin daughters, Raya Bella Bohra and Vienna Bohra. In 2020, they welcomed their third baby girl, Gia Vanessa Snow Bohra.

Karanvir has been working in the entertainment industry for around three decades. He has appeared in television shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?, Shararat, Naagin 2, and Qubool Hai. His big-screen credits include Mumbai 125 KM, Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna, and Kismat Konnection.

IMAGE: KARANVIRBOHRA INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.