Karanvir Bohra Pens Heartfelt Note For Daughter Gia As She Turns 9 Months Old

As a celebrity couple, Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu are blessed with three adorable girls, they often give a sneak peek of their colourful life on their social media handles. Recently, on Friday, as their youngest daughter, Gia, marked 9 months of birth, actor Bohra penned a heartfelt note for her along with a pair of adorable pictures.

Many of his fans and followers on Instagram were delighted to see the father-daughter duo's pictures as they flooded the post with birthday wishes and love for the cute one.

Karanvir Bohra drops adorable pics on daughter Gia's birthday

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Karanvir Bohra dropped a pair of adorable pictures where he can be seen posing with his youngest daughter, Gia, in front of a pink decorated background. The father-daughter duo can be seen twinning in white outfits. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "My little girl, you have turned 9months today and you've made our world so so special with your love and giggles."

The actor continued, "You make me feel so special whenever you get excited seeing me, you want to jump into my arms even when you are in your mums lap. You make me so proud with your ambitious strides to start walking and climbing the bed....I can't wait to see you unfold your life @thebabysnowflake."

On this special day, Bohra's wife Teejay Sidhu also shared a picture of herself and the little one. In the pictures, they can be seen posing with light bulbs decorated for the birthday. As for the caption, she wished her daughter a happy birthday and opened up about how privileged she was to receive a chance to raise her.

Sidhu stated, "Today my little girl turns 9 months.. this tiny human.. a little piece of the universe.. ephermal stardust sprinkled into my life.. born of me yet not 'mine'.. on 'loan' to me because this universe felt I deserved her. She has been earth-side for nine beautiful months. What a privilege, babygirl, that I get to raise you.. You are love and light.. the purest kind.. continue.. shine, shine, shine.. #happybirthday my love."

Image: Instagram/Karanvirbohra