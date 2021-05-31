Karanvir Bohra Pens Sweet Note For Daughter, Says 'loved Her From The Day She Was Born'

Television actor Karanvir Bohra is often seen sharing pictures with his family on his social media account. Recently, he shared a photo with his daughter baby Vienna on his Instagram and wrote a heartwarming note for her. Take a look at what the actor had to say about his daughter with Teejay Sidhu.

Karanvir Bohra shares a heartfelt note for daughter Vienna

In the picture, the father-daughter duo was seen taking a ride in a Bentley. Karanvir wrote in his caption, "Just looking at her and feeling that I’ve loved her from the day she was born. But I only get to love her for however many years I have left." He added that his daughter will get to love him her entire life. He has treasured every moment with her. She is a little piece of his heart sitting behind in the car. While Karanvir clicked the picture, she looked away from the camera.

Reactions to Karanvir's photo with Vienna

As soon as Karanvir shared the picture, his fans wrote all things nice about the photo. His wife Teejay Sidhu wrote that Vienna loves him a lot. A fan wrote that the father-daughter duo looked adorable. They also wrote that Vienna is their favourite from the entire family. They think she is beautiful both in and out. Another fan wrote that Karanvir has never posted enough photos with his other twin daughter Bella. They added that Karanvir probably loves Vienna more. Fans also flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Here are some of the comments on their picture together.

A sneak peek into Karanvir Bohra's Instagram

Earlier, Karanvir shared a few videos of his wife Teejay. In those videos, she looked adorable throughout the different phases of their lives. He wrote that he always keeps wondering how he could get a beautiful wife like her. He added that he is extremely grateful to have her in his life. Karanvir wrote, "I don’t need a special occasion to tell you what you mean to me... I feel it every day." Take a look at how the actor expressed his love to his wife.

