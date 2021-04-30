Karanvir Bohra Praises Sonu Sood For 'selfless Work' That He Has Been 'relentlessly' Doing

Karanvir Bohra recently took to Instagram and praised the actor Sonu Sood for his humanitarian works during the COVID-19 pandemic. He shared a picture of Sonu and penned a short note lauding him for the "selfless work" he has been "relentlessly" doing for the country during the crisis. Take a look at Karanvir Bohra's latest post below.

Karanvir Bohra praises Sonu Sood

Karanvir shared a screenshot of the picture posted by Sonu earlier, announcing that he tested negative. In his caption, he wrote that he is positively sure to vote for Sonu for the country. He added, “the selfless work that you have relentlessly been doing is nothing less than gods work....” He also shared good wishes and blessings to him and for all those who have given their helping hand to the one in need. Fans and friends showered his post with love and blessing for Sonu. One of them wrote, "Respect," another commented, "WARRIOR." Take a look below.

Sonu Sood's social work during the pandemic

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, Sonu Sood has played a huge part through the Ghar Bhejo campaign for sending migrants home and bringing stranded Indian students back home. Sonu and his team arranged transportation such as buses and special trains for them even when local transportation was off the roads and also provided them with essential goods. He arranged chartered flights for medical students, predominantly from Tamil Nadu, who were stranded in Moscow during the lockdown to reach Chennai safely. Apart from this, a video of a farmer's daughters ploughing a field went viral over social media earlier and Sonu immediately sent the family a tractor.

In September 2020, Sonu was chosen for the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme for his contribution to society in tough times. On his birthday, Sonu launched a website and app called Pravasi Rojgar which can help migrant workers find suitable jobs amid the pandemic. In February 2021, he launched an initiative named Ilaaj India to provide healthcare services for needy people.

(Promo Image source: Karanvir Bohra and Sonu Sood's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.