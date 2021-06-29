Karanvir Bohra Reacts To Heatwave In Vancouver In Quirky Post; See Here

Karanvir Bohra shared a series of photos on Monday night and reacted to the heatwave that has been impacting the city, Vancouver. Karanvir posed amid greenery and looked towards the end while pulling down his sunglasses. Sharing the same, he wrote, "Vancouver is seeing a heatwave this week. Me: if I see it, I’ll just wave back."

See Karanvir's response to the heatwave

Heatwave latest updates:

According to a report by CTV News, Environment Canada says that the parts of Vancouver Island could see daytime temperatures reaching as high as 43 C before the heatwave over much of Western Canada finally subsides. The report added that residents in Greater Victoria, the southern Gulf Islands, East Vancouver Island, and Inland Vancouver Island, should expect daytimes highs between 33 C and 43 C through Tuesday, the weather service said in a warning on Monday morning. Humidex values during this period are forecasted to reach the mid-40s. With the humidity, the temperatures will feel closer to the mid-to-high-30s or lower 40s.

A peek into Karanvir's Instagram

Meanwhile, Karanvir and his wife Teejay Sidhu are enjoying parenthood as they spend time with their third child. The Qubool Hai actor mentioned in a post that there is something special and beautiful about being a dad of daughters and that he thinks it's something only another 'girl dad' could understand. He remarked that he couldn't feel more blessed as his daughters chose him to be their daddy.

He said that he doesn't know what the future holds and whether 'normal' will be or when it will happen. However, spending time with his children, for now, is his 'normal,' and this is what he wakes up to, he added. He continued that no matter how long the world takes to rebalance itself, he will still thank God every day for this life.

On the work front, Karanvir will be seen opposite Zareen Khan in the horror-comedy titled Patalpani, directed by Raaj Aashoo. Ila Arun, Rajesh Sharma, Ali Asgar, Upasana Singh, Aditi Govitrikar, Sumit Gulati and Rakesh Srivastava, will be seen playing pivotal roles in the upcoming outing. Sharing the poster, the actors wrote, "Azad desh ke ghulam bhoot."

