Karanvir Bohra Receives "the Best Head Massage" By Daughter Vienna; Watch

Karanvir Bohra recently dropped in a video clip of himself that showed him enjoying a head massage by one of her daughters. He even interacted with his daughter during the massage and asked her from where she learnt to give head massages. The video melted the hearts of the fans in a jiffy and led them to the comment section to state how ‘cute’ they looked together.

Karanvir Bohra enjoys a head massage by daughter Vienna

Karanvir Bohra recently took to his Instagram handle and shared this video clip with all his fans in which he can be seen lying down on the couch wearing a cool printed shirt. On the other hand, Karanvir Bohra’s daughter Vienna can be seen in a black and white striped full sleeved tee and giving him a massage with her tiny hands. As the actor was getting a massage from his daughter, he began capturing it in a video and depicted how he was feeling. He stated in the video clip that it was the best massage he was receiving with his daughter’s tiny hands and as he loved it, he asked her to keep going. Later in the video, Karanvir Bohra asked his daughter Vienna from whom did she learn to give such amazing massages to which she responded with the name of the person from whom she learnt it.

In the caption, he stated his feeling that arrives when one’s daughter learns to give the best head massages. He then added a couple of rose symbols next to it along with a heart.

Many fans took to Karanvir Bohra’s Instagram and poured in love for the father-daughter duo. Many of them stated in the comment section how cute they looked together in the video while others commented that Karanvir Bohra’s daughter Vienna was their favourite. Some of the fans also dropped in hearts and fire symbols in the comment section to depict that they found their video thrilling and lovely. Even some celebrity artists such as Manav Gohil and Rashami Desai took to Karanvir Bohra’s latest Instagram post and mentioned that it was the best feeling and he was the luckiest father. Take a look at some of the reactions to Karanvir Bohra’s latest Instagram video.

IMAGE: KARANVIR BOHRA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.