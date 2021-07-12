Karanvir Bohra Returns To India With Family, Shares His Happiness

Television actor, Karanvir Bohra has finally returned to India after spending months in Canada. The actor returned to his Mumbai home with his wife Teejay Sidhu and three daughters, Karanvir Bohra's family were planning to return to India for three months. They were unable to return due to flights being cancelled amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a recent interview, Karanvir Bohra revealed how he is fond of the monsoon season and is delighted to return to India. The actor also revealed how his third daughter Gia is adapting to the environment in India.

Karanvir Bohra returns to Mumbai

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Karanvir Bohra revealed how he and his family were planning to return to India for the past three months. He expressed how he is happy to return to Mumbai in monsoons as he is much fond of the season. Bohra then recalled how they were willing to return three months ago. However, they were unable to do so due to the second wave of the pandemic.

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu had their third daughter Gia Vanessa Snow in Canada. Gia, who turned six months old in June, has returned to Mumbai with him. When asked about how Gia has been adapting to the Mumbai environment, Bohra said Gia was excited to see the place, which is new to her. He further said that Gia has been adapting to the new surroundings fairly well. He also informed how he and his family are currently quarantining and are not allowing their friends and family to meet them.

As per Hindustan Times, Karanvir Bohra had plans to shoot for a new TV venture. His shoot postponed as he was unable to return from Canada. When asked about how he feels about shooting the new show, Bohra said he is scared. He added that no matter what, he has to work as he has three daughters to feed.

Details about Karanvir Bohra's family

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu have three daughters. Their twin daughters Rya and Bella are four years old. His youngest daughter Gia is six months old. They welcomed Gia in December 2020.

