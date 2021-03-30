Karanvir Bohra Reveals He Just Loves The Way His Daughter Looks At Him

Television actor Karanvir Bohra took to his Instagram handle and posted a couple of new pictures with his newborn daughter. The actor has over 2 million followers on Instagram where he regularly posts pictures with his family and keeps his fans updated about his daily life. His latest picture with Gia Vanessa Snow is doing the rounds on social media as fans of Karanvir shared the pictures among themselves.

Karanvir Bohra loves the way his daughter looks at him

Karanvir Bohra posted an adorable picture of Gia where she is wrapped in the actor’s arms and he is sitting on the couch with her. In the pictures shared by Karanvir, Gia is looking at him as he smiles at her. The actor captioned the post as, “I just love the way you look at me, it makes my heart melt”. He tagged her account on Instagram and included several heart emoticons in the post. Check out the post of the same below.

Adorable pictures of Karanvir Bohra's babygirl Gia

Netizens react to Karanvir Bohra's Instagram

As soon as the post went up on social media, netizens gushed to it to leave their comments and reactions about the update. A number of fans wrote in the comments how adorable Vanessa is looking in the latest pictures. Many other people wrote in the comments that they want to see more pictures of the baby girl and some requested to see pictures with Karanvir. Check out the fan comments on the post below.

Souce: Karanvir Bohra IG comments

Many fans also wrote in the comments that Vanessa was looking like Bella, who is Vanessa’s older sister. Several other fans left heart and kiss emoticons and commented that Vanessa was looking very cute in the pictures. Some more fans wished the baby good health. Check out the fan comments on the post below.

Souce: Karanvir Bohra IG comments

Karanvir Bohra's daughter's name

Teejay Sidhu and Karanvir Bohra are parents to three daughters. They were blessed with twin daughters, Vienna Bohra and Raya Bella Bohra, who are now four years of age. Gia Vanessa Snow Bohra was born this year and is 2 months old and Karanvir regularly posts pictures of his family on Instagram.

Image credits: Karanvir Bohra Instagram

