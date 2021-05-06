Karanvir Bohra Reveals His Favourite Place To Visit In An Adorable Video; Watch

Television actor Karanvir Bohra's Instagram recently featured an adorable post with his newborn daughter. The actor and his wife recently welcomed a baby girl together. He posted a video and shared his favourite place to visit when he wants to find peace.

Karanvir Bohra's adorable video with daughter

The actor is a proud father of three daughters and is often seen posting pictures with them on his Instagram. Karanvir shared an adorable video in which he could be seen cuddling his daughter. The video showed Karanvir's daughter sleeping in his arms and the actor stealing kisses from his sleeping daughter. Through his post, the actor revealed that his daughter was his favourite place to visit when he wants to find some peace. He wrote "Ur my favourite place to visit when my mind searches for peace" as he shared the video.

Friends and fans react to Karanvir Bohra's latest post

Friends and fans quickly reacted to Karanvir's post and filled the comment section. Actors Maniesh Paul and Manav Gohil reacted to the actor's post and left heart emoticons in the comments. Most of the fans found Karanvir's post with his daughter extremely cute. One fan left a comment called the actor "best father".

The couple lately welcomed a baby girl in December 2020. The duo already has two twin daughters - Vienna Bohra and Raya Bella Bohra. The actor posted a video and expressed his joy in becoming a father to three girls. Karanvir wrote "You can't even imagine the bolt of happiness going thru my veins...I can't believe that I'm a father of 3 girls....yahooooo! Life can't get better than this, imagine ruling the world with these 3 queens in my life... Thank you, God, for all these angels you have sent! I'll take the best care of them because they are my #teendeviyaan... My #laxmi #saraswati #parvati".

On the work front, Karanvir Bohra will next be seen in the movie Patalpani. The movie features actress Zareen Khan opposite Karanvir in the lead role. The actor took to his Instagram and shared the poster of his upcoming movie. Take a look.

IMAGE: KARANVIR BOHRA'S INSTAGRAM

