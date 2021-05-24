Karanvir Bohra Reveals The New Changes In 'dating Rules' For His Daughters

Blessed with three daughters, Qubool Hai actor Karanvir Bohra took to his social media to announce the unique dating rule for his daughters. Known for sharing glimpses into the life of a parent, Karanvir documents moments with his toddler kids on social media and often shares advice and videos on parenthood. Check out Karanvir Bohra's Instagram post to know about his new 'dating rule'.

Karanvir Bohra's dating rule for his daughters

Father of Gia Vanessa Snow, Vienna, and Raya Bella, Karanvir seemed to have already grown apprehensive of his toddler daughters' dating life. A rule has been applied to Karanvir Bohra's daughters as he took to his Instagram to share a onesie with the rule 'I'm not allowed to date...ever' written on it. Karanvir captioned the post writing 'The rules of dating have changed around here' with a pair of evil emojis.

Netizens' reaction to dating rule for Karanvir Bohra's daughters

Fans could not seem to get enough of the humorous rule applied to the actors' toddler daughters. The comment section was flooded with laughing emojis as the fans shared Karanvir's unique idea of dating. Some of the parents in the comment section empathised with the actor while one fan commented that it was hilarious of the actor to think that it was in his hands. Another fan commented that this is every father's rule for their daughter.

Pic Credit: Karanvir Bohra IG

Karanvir Bohra's family photos on Instagram

In the recently shared selfie of the Bohra family, Karanvir Bohra's wife and daughter posed happily alongside the actor. Captioning the post by writing that they need to be a little bit crazy to do great things. The actor shared several photos and videos of his kids on social media and even on the Instagram account called 'Twin Baby Diaries' where the couple shares glimpses into the life of their twin daughters.

In a recent post, Karanvir shared a picture of him feeding his elder daughter while she held her infant sister. In another post, Karanvir can be seen teaching his youngest daughter to pray to the sun god. Check out the Bohra family's photos and videos here.

IMAGE- KARANVIR BOHRA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.