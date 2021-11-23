Karanvir Bohra Reveals Ways To 'escape Kids' On Family Trip In Maldives; See Pic

Karanvir Bohra is currently enjoying a vacation in the Maldives with his wife Teejay Sidhu and the duo's three children. The actor has been active on his social media account throughout the trip and has been sharing glimpses of his family holiday on Instagram. One of his recent posts was all about how to 'escape from kids' and it got several hilarious comments from fans.

Karanvir Bohra tells fans how to escape from kids in Maldives

Karanvir Bohra headed to Instagram and posted a quirky picture of himself underwater and revealed that it was the best way to 'escape from kids'. He wrote, "Best way to escape from kids, remain underwater." He can be seen with his arms spread wide underwater, as his two older daughters look down as they wear matching outfits.

Several fans headed to the comments section of the post and praised the actor for his unique suggestion. A netizen asked him what would happen if the kids knew how to swim, which many others mentioned that they could escape only for a short while, depending on how long they could stay underwater. A fan also asked, "Should I take oxygen with me?"

Karanvir Bohra posts adorable video with two daughters

No matter how much the actor may want to escape his children, his social media timeline assures fans that he loves them immensely. During his trip to the Maldives, Karanvir Bohra also posted an adorable video of himself with his two daughters on either side of him as they run on the beach. He mentioned in the caption of his post that although his kids would soon grow up, he would still have the same bond with them.

The actor also mentioned that he will miss these moments he had with his daughters when they grow up, but was glad he got to go on a vacation and travel with them. The caption read, "And in no time these girls are going to grow up but I’ll still remain the same! 🤓 Ha ha ha! But on a serious note, I know I will miss these years with them. 😢 I'm just grateful I get to travel the world with them and make these beautiful memories."

(Image: Instagram/@karanvirbohra)