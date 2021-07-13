Karanvir Bohra Shares A Hilarious Video With Teejay Sidhu; Says 'my Wife Is So Talented'

After Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu’s latest Disney Princess video left their fans in splits, the ‘crazy couple’ posted yet another funny video online. They enacted a cute relatable instance that couples might go through.



Karanvir Bohra and Tejay’s ‘crazy couple’ things

Naagin 2 fame Karanvir Bohra recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a video clip of himself in which he can be seen enacting a scene with his wife, Teejay. The video began with Karanvir Bohra’s wife chopping cucumbers and as he arrives and leaves a dirty cup on the platform, she begins to cut the veggies angrily. Karanvir soon realises his mistake and silently washes the cup with a hilarious reaction on his face.

In the caption, he praised his wife and wrote, “My wife is so talented, without speaking she speaks so much…aur usse samajhdar Main, bagair bole kitna kuch samajh gaya…” The moment Karanvir Bohra posted the video online, all his fans were cracked up. Many of them dropped in laughing emojis in the comments section. Some of them also praised his wife’s talent and stated how lucky he was to have a wife like her.

Even numerous celebrity artists namely Srishty Rode, Simple Kaul, Sara Arfeen Khan and others reacted to the video. Karanvir Bohra’s wife also took to the comments section and added an angry face emoji at first and later added a laughing emoji in her next comment. Have a look at some of the reactions to Karanvir Bohra’s Instagram video.





The duo recently posted a funny video clip of themselves on Instagram in which they were seen with Disney filters on their face. The video began with Teejay asking Karanvir how to trust him as all men were dogs. The actor then reacted amusingly with a meow sound. In the caption, he referred to his wife as his ‘beautiful Disney princess’ and stated how much he loved her. This video also received tons of reactions from his celebrity peers as well as his fans who showered his post with hearts and laughing emojis.

