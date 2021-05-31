Karanvir Bohra Shares A Picture Of 3 Daughters; Says "blessed To Be A Father Of You Three"

TV actor Karanvir Bohra, along with his wife Teejay Sidhu, is a parent of three baby girls. He often shares glimpses from his daily life with his daughters on Instagram. He recently shared a glimpse of all three of his daughters via social media. He also expressed how he feels blessed to be a father of three daughters.

Karanvir Bohra feels blessed to be a father

Karanvir Bohra recently took to his Instagram handle to share a photo of his daughters Vienna, Raya and Gia. He expressed how he feels to be their father through the caption of his photo. It read, "I’m blessed to be a father of you three ❤️❤️❤️". He further referred to them as holy trinity and wrote, "my #holytrinity #laxmisaraswatiparvati".

Several celebrities came forward to adore Karanvir Bohra's daughters. From Ashmit Patel to Barkha Sengupta, several celebrities commented on the post. Barkha Sengupta wrote, "So blessed @karanvirbohra ❤️ love to all of u.". Here's how fans and friends of Karanvir Bohra reacted to the post.

Karanvir Bohra recently shared a video of him trying to kiss his wife in front of one of his daughters. As he and his wife came closer to kiss each other, their daughter stopped them. Karanvir asked his fans if the same thing happened with them via his caption and wrote, "Does this happen to all the Dads? Deprived of kissing your own wife... as #moralpolice is always watching".

Several fans reacted to Karanvir Bohra's video. Some of them could relate to his situation. One of the fans wrote, "Omg. As a child, I remember moral policing parents. ❤️ Those innocent days!!". Another one wrote, "Yes it happens with us too 😂😂😂😂😂".

Karanvir Bohra plays with his daughter's barbie

Karanvir Bohra shared another video from his daily life. He was sitting on the couch as his daughter, Vienna, played with a barbie. Her daughter then asked him to play with her. Karanvir Bohra's wife was also heard in the video, as she told her daughter that boys also play with barbie. Karanvir Borha wrote in the caption of the video, "Just took a shower, thought I'd have a coffee, but if Vienna wants to hang out with Dad, then coffee can wait. ❤️".

IMAGE: KARANVIR BOHRA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.