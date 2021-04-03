Karanvir Bohra Shares A Picture With His ‘trinity’, Bella, Vienna And Venessa

Popular Indian actor Karanvir Bohra, on Saturday, took to his social media handle and shared a photo, featuring him with his 'trinity' Bella, Vienna and Venessa. In the photo, Karanvir can be seen carrying his three-month-old daughter in his arm while his twin daughters can be seen giving him a side hug. Instagramming the photo, he wrote a brief caption, which read, "When i reunited with my trinity". Interestingly, he also used three emoticons, which were money-bag, book and Trident, presumably, symbolizing Indian Godesses Laxmi, Saraswati and Durga.

Karanvir Bohra's reunion with his daughters:

Within a couple of hours, the picture post managed to garner more than 50k likes and is still counting. Many from his two Million Instagram family took to the comments section and flooded it with red-heart and heart-eyes emoticons. Meanwhile, actor Maninee wrote, "A handful of paradise for you my friend .Blessed be". Other actors, such as Arjun Bijlani and Karanvir's Shararat co-star Simple Kaul dropped a red-heart emoji. On the other hand, an Instagram user wrote, "Daddy with 3 super girls" while another added, "Beautiful family".

Hours before sharing the above post, the Kismat Konnection actor had shared an IGTV video, which recorded the first reaction of his daughters when they met him after months. In the video, Karanvir's twin daughters can be seen running behind him while screaming cheerfully, "Daddy you're home". Later, the video captured Teejay holding their three-month-old daughter in her arm at the door of their home. In the clip, he was seen showering hugs and kisses on his daughters.

Karanvir Bohra's Instagram post was captioned, "Finally meeting the children / Covid Negative yaaaaay.... but there was so much of positivity when I reached home, so much of love and happiness...I missed being away from my babies....India we coming soon". Within a day, the video bagged 210k+ views; and is still counting.

On the professional front, he was busy shooting for his upcoming movie. Karanvir Bohra and Zareen Khan are coming together for a movie titled Patal Pani. The star cast of the film will also feature Ila Arun, Rajesh Sharma, Ali Asgar, Upasana Singh, Aditi Govitrikar, Sumit Gulati and Rakesh Srivastava.

