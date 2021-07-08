Karanvir Bohra Shares Short Skit Featuring Himself Urging Fans To Be Responsible Citizens

Karanvir Bohra recently added a video clip of himself on social media in which he gave a message to all his fans about respect for labour and labourers. In the video, he depicted a skit in order to send a message to his fans on how they could become responsible citizens. Numerous fans applauded his approach while some hilariously took a dig at it.

Karanvir Bohra teaching fans to respect labour and labourers

Taking to Instagram, Karanvir Bohra added a video clip in which he was seen working out in the gym. Later, as he finished working out, he began sanitizing the seat for the next person using it. The gym manager then came up to him and asked him that he didn’t need to do this as it was the work of the peon to which the actor asked him to let him do his work it was a blissful feeling to help each other. The video then flashed a message stating ‘Be thoughtful towards people who work for you, Give love and be kind, they too deserve the respect.’

In the caption, he recalled the one thing that he learnt in Canada and added, “respect for labour and the labourers, and how every individual takes responsibility for keeping their soundings clean…There are a very few in our country who take pride in cleanliness”. He then urged everyone to try and become responsible citizens and slammed the ‘Chalta hai attitude’ and ‘everybody else is doing so why can’t we attitude’ unless it was for a good cause.

Several fans and celebrities took to Karanvir Bohra’s Instagram post and stated how much they agreed to what he mentioned in his post. Some of the fans also added clapping emojis to hail his noble thought while others dropped in heart symbols in the comments to state how ‘sweet’ his video. One of the popular tv actors, Jay Bhanushali also took to Karanvir Bohra’s latest Instagram post and added a hilarious comment asking him to buy him a Mumbai-Canada flight ticket so that he could also learn this personally. On the other hand, actor Rajniesh Duggal’ also added clapping emojis to applaud Karanvir Bohra’s efforts to depict such a good thought. Take a look at some of the reactions to Karanvir Bohra’s latest Instagram post.

IMAGE: KARANVIR BOHRA'S FACEBOOK

