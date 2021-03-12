Karanvir Bohra Shares Throwback Pic From 'Naagin 2' With Mouni Roy And Adaa Khan

TV actor Karanvir Bohra gained immense popularity with his character as Rocky in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 2. On the occasion of Mahashivratri, Karanvir Bohra shared a nostalgic picture from his Naagin 2 days. He also shared an Instagram post dedicated to Lord Shiva, on the auspicious day. Check out Karanvir Bohra's Mahashivratri special Instagram post below.

Karanvir shares a picture from Naagin 2 days

In his Instagram story, Karanvir shared a picture of him dressed in his on-screen character. Actors Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan were also seen in the picture, dressed in their on-screen characters. Karanvir was dressed in an orange silk dhoti, as he posed by the idol of Lord Shiva. Mouni Roy, dressed in a white saree imitated Lord Shiva's pose of meditation. Actor Adaa Khan was dressed in a red ensemble and posed for a picture next to Karanvir.

About Naagin plot

Naagin series is a supernatural fantasy thriller that traces the life of shape-shifting serpents. The show Naagin 2 followed the story of Shivanya, the daughter of a shape-shifting snake couple. She sets out on a journey to avenge her parents’ murder. On her journey, she meets Ritik and marries him, who turns out to be the son of one of the murderers. Karanvir Bohra, who portrayed the character of Rocky on the show was a Naag (serpent) from the Takshak clan. He marries Shivangi and was captured by Shesha who takes his identity and tries to kill Shivangi.

More on Karanvir Bohra's shows

Karanvir Bohra starred in several TV shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?, Shararat, Naagin 2 and Qubool Hai. He also starred in several Bollywood films like Kismat Konnection, Mumbai 125 KM and Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna. After appearing in a reality TV show, Karanvir gained immense popularity and emerged as a 4th runner up. Currently, Karanvir Bohra is prepping for his role in the film Kutubminar. Through an Instagram post, the actor revealed the muhrat ritual for his film, which was inaugurated by the CM of Dehradun. Starring Sanjay Mishra, Minisha Lamba and Tridha Choudhary, the film will release in 2021.

