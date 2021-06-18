Karanvir Bohra Shows His 'family Tradition' As Daughter Gia Vanessa Snow Turns 6 Months

ITV actor Karanvir Bohra, on late Thursday night, took to his verified social media handle and shared a photo of himself with his youngest daughter Gia Vanessa Snow while showing his "family tradition". Interestingly, in the photo, Karanvir can be seen holding the little munchkin on the palm of his one hand while the father-daughter duo stared at each other for the click. Instagramming the photo, Bohra wrote a brief birthday wish for her, which read, "My lil poodle is 6 months today and she is raring to grow up. / fly fly fly my lil @thebabysnowflake Daddy is always there powering wind underneath your wings" (sic). However, the father-of-three further added, "P.S. This is a family tradition, but pls pls pls don’t try this at home, I have lots n lots of practice" (sic).

Karanvir celebrates Gia Vaneesa's six months:

Within no time, the picture post managed to garner over 74K double-taps from the Kismat Konnection actor's Insta fam. A section of fans flooded the comments section with various emojis and extended birthday wishes to the actor's youngest daughter while another section went gaga over them. However, there was also a section of netizens claiming that the picture is "disturbing".

On the other hand, Karanvir Bohra's wife Teejay Sidhu also wrote a special birthday note for their daughter on the occasion along with a couple of pictures. The photos gave a peek into the celebration as the cake reading "Happy 6 months Nessie" was also captured. An excerpt of her caption read, "Every month that passes makes me happy because you keep becoming more endearing, more delightful, more fun! But I also feel a little sad because each month takes you away from babyhood and pushes you towards growing up. Stay little .. just a little longer, my love. I’m not done holding you this close to me! Happy 6 months".

Karanvir and Teejay, who tied the knot in 2006, welcomed their third child, a baby girl, in December 2020. The couple is also parents to their twin girls, Raya Bella Bohra and Vienna Bohra, born in 2016. Karan often calls his three daughters as "teen deviyan" in his multiple Instagram posts.

