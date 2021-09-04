Karanvir Bohra Slams Paparazzi Calling Him 'gareeb' As He Visits Sidharth Shukla's Home

Balika Vadhu actor Sidharth Shukla's death on Thursday sent shockwaves across the film industry. Despite the restrictions implemented on mass gatherings at funerals, several celebrities, from Shehnaaz Gill to Abhinav Shukla, were spotted at the crematorium for Shukla's last rites on Friday. Other friends of the late actor were seen visiting his home to pay their condolences to the grieving Shukla family and among the names was actor Karanvir Bohra who arrived with his wife Teejay Sidhu to pay a visit to Shukla's mother.

Karanvir Bohra slams paparazzi

With many celebrities flocking to the late actor's residence to pay their condolences, throngs of cameras can be seen surrounding the premise to capture glimpses of the celebrities. Qubool Hai actor decided to pay a visit to Shukla's mourning mother and arrived at his complex with his wife Teejay in their car. However, the actor stumbled across a video of a paparazzi calling him 'gareeb' (poor) for arriving in a Maruti Ciaz car.

Taking to this to his Instagram, the 39-year-old actor shared the video and slammed the paparazzi for their untasteful remark on his appearance. In the video, the actor and his wife were seen standing outside the building and conversing with a few authorities. The couple later departed in their car. At one point in the video, the paparazzo can be heard saying 'gareeb'. Slamming the comment, Bohra stated,

''Ciaz gadi mein aye hai, gareeb lag rahe hai!" So sad, are we here to make 5-star appearances? We came to meet a mother who just lost her son. And this is what certain press people notice during such a grieving time? This is exactly what gives press people a bad name.''

Netizens' reaction to Karanvir Bohra's video

Many celebrities came in support of the actor as they agreed with his statement. Kushal Tandon bemoaned the situation by writing, ''This is so so so so so sad,'' while another user wrote, ''How facetious, its this shallow and crappy mindset that makes one realise how unevolved we still are.'' Actor Nikitin Dheer wrote, ''Kahan apne zakhm dikha raha hai dost, bhul gaya, ye namak ka shahar hai..insaan ko insaan ki kadr nahi.. #verysad''.

Karanvir Bohra on Sidharth Shukla's death

Sidharth Shukla breathed his last on the morning of September 2 after suffering a heart attack at the age of 40. Many celebrities took to their social media to pay their final respects. Karanvir Bohra shared a throwback picture with the actor and wrote,

''This is devastating... I'm beyond shocked. how can this happen??? What kind of joke is God is playing with us 😪 Sending prayers to his family.. may God give them strength to bear this loss...#sidharthshukla take care of yourself in heaven .... and rest in peace #omnamoshivaya ❤''

(IMAGE CREDITS- KARANVIR BOHRA INSTAGRAM)