Karanvir Bohra Spills The Beans On How He Likes To Spend His Day With Wife Teejay Sidhu

Actor Karanvir Bohra, who is known for his roles in television shows like Qubool Hai, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava, Naagin, Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna, Shararat and many more, goes on to enjoy a massive fan following on his social media handle. Karanvir has been married to Teejay Sidhu for 14 years and he is often seen expressing his feelings for his lady love on social media. During an interview, Karanvir Bohra reveals how he likes to spend his day with his wife Teejay Sidhu.

During one of his interviews with Bollywood Bubble, the actor was asked how he would like to spend his day with his wife, to which Karanvir quickly replied saying that they would spend their day chilling and having coffee. Teejay also added saying that a good movie on the projector, a nice coffee. She also said that they are very simple people and ask for so little. Karanvir added that for them having coffee is like a time to chill.

Apart from this, the duo also went on to spill the beans on several other topics that were asked during the interview. The duo answered all the questions honestly and also shared fun banter throughout the session. The couple also went on to reveal qualities about each other to which Teejay said that Karanvir is a very hardworking person, while he said that Teejay is a beautiful writer.

Karanvir & Teejay's baby girl

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu welcomed their third child, a baby girl, on December 21. On Valentine's Day, Bohra took to his social media to reveal the name of their baby girl along with the meaning behind it.