Karanvir Bohra, Teejay Plant Trees With Their Twins; Shares Post On 'rickshaw Adventure'

As Karanvir Bohra’s wife Teejay Sidhu has been reminiscing her pregnancy days on social media, the mother of three daughters recently gave her fans a sneak peek into their well-spent family time together. She shared glimpses of how her husband, Karanvir and twin daughters spent the day planting trees together. She also expressed her opinion on how parents could set an example for their kids, many of her fans stated how much they agreed with what she wrote.

An eco-friendly day out for Karanvir Bohra and his family

Teejay Sidhu recently took to her Instagram handle and posted two of the pictures with her fans through which she depicted how they spent their day planting trees together. In the second one, she added a photo in which Teejay, Karanvir and their daughters were seen on a rickshaw ride and revealed the reason behind opting for the rickshaw in her caption.

In the caption, she stated, “Kindness to the earth begins at an early age. And these two have been growing gardens, cleaning beaches and oceans, helping the environment since the age of two. :)”. While sharing how one could make their children responsible, she added, “The best way is to raise responsible children is lead by example.. take your children out with you for these events, so they grow to be responsible adults.” She then shared her and her daughters’ experience planting trees and wrote, “Today we planted trees. They loved the outing, they believe 'trees have hearts and feelings!' Further, she also revealed the reason behind taking a rickshaw back home and stated, “ (On the way home, the car went flat, so we went on a 'rickshaw adventure!')”

Many fans took to Teejay Sidhu’s Instagram post and stated how they looked cute together while many others were inspired by them and decided to plant trees with their family. Some of them also stated they agreed with what she wrote on how parents set an example for their kids. Some of the fans also praised her on how it was an adorable thing for her to do for the kids and added how they could see kindness in the eyes of her daughters. Rest all others showered hearts in the comments section to depict how much they liked their pictures together.

IMAGE: KARANVIR BOHRA'S INSTAGRAM

