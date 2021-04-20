Karanvir Bohra Tries ‘new Things’ Amid Lockdown 2021 But Fails Hilariously; Watch

Indian actor, Karanvir Bohra's Instagram handle recently featured a hilarious video of himself. The video begins with the words "Lockdown 2021: Yoga again", featuring the actor practising yoga while wearing an all-white ensemble of track pants, a vest and white slippers as well. The actor can then be seen performing another asana as the words "Asanas again" pop up. Karanvir can then be seen doing a handstand above the words, "handstands again".

2020 was a difficult year for all, as the world was hit by a global pandemic ensuing in country-wide lockdowns all over the world. WHO guidelines advised all people to stay indoors in order to avoid spreading the disease further. While this was disappointing for a lot of people, many also found comfort in things like yoga, exercise and other indoor activities to keep them healthy and happy. The video shared by Bohra keeps in alignment with the new lockdown due to rising cases in Mumbai, as he even refers to it at the beginning of the video.

The video then states, "and if that ain't enuff (enough)" going on to advise "Try new things For instance: Karate". Karanvir can be seen attempting a Karate kick as these words show up and hilariously failing. As the actor falls to the ground, the words "Tuut gayi meri laate" meaning "my legs are broken" show up. Take a look at Karanvir Bohra's Instagram post below.

More about Karanvir Bohra

Karanvir Bohra married model-VJ Teejay Sidhu in 2006. The couple welcomed their third child, Gia Vanessa Snow, in December 2020. Their twin daughters Bella and Vienna were born in 2016. Karanvir Bohra's new baby and his twins often feature on their father's Instagram handle. Bohra shared another hilarious post from the same day, featuring a photo of himself with half of his head missing from the photo. The actor shared it with a funny caption talking about how one of his twin daughters had taken the photo and that he had simply gotten a 'haircut'. He shared the post saying, "Finally got a new haircut.... asked my daughter Vienna to take a picture for me (its the first time I’ve Asked her to take a picture of me) what do you think of my new style?". Take a look below.

Image source - Karanvir Bohra Instagram