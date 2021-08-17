Karanvir Bohra, Wife Teejay Celebrate Daughter Snow's 8 Month Birthday With Mousse Cake

Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu never miss out to share fun and quirky glimpses of their family time on social media with their fans. As their youngest daughter, Gia Vanessa Snow, recently turned 8 months old, the couple made the moment very special for their daughter and gave a sneak peek into their party time. Several fans dropped in cute compliments for the family celebration and poured in love for their daughters.

Karanvir Bohra and his family celebrate their daughter’s 8 months birthday

Karanvir Bohra’s wife Teejay Sidhu recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of photos from the birthday celebration of her youngest daughter. In the first one, she shared a picture of herself in which she can be seen getting a peck on her cheeks from both her daughters as she held a cake in her hand. In the next one, she shared a cute picture of the birthday girl enjoying while sitting on her father’s lap. In the last two ones, she added a cute selfie of herself with her daughters along with a closer look at the mousse cake that she got to mark the celebration.

In the caption, she wrote a letter to the person who sent her the amazing cake and mentioned how she was getting all the attention because she had a cake in her hand. She wrote, “Dearest Vik, Look how popular I am when I have a cake in my lap! So thank you for sending this fabulous organic chocolate mousse cake for my baby's 8th month birthday! (Bday post still pending!) You know, so many of my friends picked up a side hustle during lockdown. I'm so proud of you for becoming a health coach and learning how to bake! (I had a bun in the oven.. does that count?) We ALL loved your cake, please swipe and see! :) Baby can't eat it yet but appreciates the thought. KV is on a strict diet but still ate some. The other two dug their fingers into it before we could even cut it!... Shamelessly, your friend Teejay.”

Several fans took to Teejay Sidhu’s Instagram post and wished her daughter a happy 8 months birthday. One of the fans also praised them by calling them the most beautiful family’ while another one stated that they looked like a ‘lovely family.’ One of them also noticed how Teejay’s daughter, Snow, was eager to have the cake and commented: "Haha cake lovers!❤ Look at snow even she can't wait to have it, she be like I will eat up the whole cake cause it's my 8-month birthday." Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Teejay Sidhu’s Instagram post.

