Karanvir Bohra, Wife Teejay's Youngest One Turns 9 Months; Latter Shares Heartfelt Note

As Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu are parents to three beautiful girls, they frequently shared glimpses of their fun-filled life on social media for all their fans. As their youngest daughter recently turned 9-months-old, Teejay Sidhu penned a cute birthday note for her along with a cute picture of them making preparations for the birthday party.

Many fans were delighted to see their picture and sent in numerous birthday wishes and love for the little one.

Teejay Sidhu’s heartwarming note for her daughter on her birthday

Teejay Sidhu recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself with her little daughter in which they can be seen posing with light bulbs decorated for the birthday. In the caption, she wished her daughter a happy birthday and opened up about how privileged she was to receive a chance to raise her. She stated, “Today my little girl turns 9 months.. this tiny human.. a little piece of the universe.. ephermal stardust sprinkled into my life.. born of me yet not 'mine'.. on 'loan' to me because this universe felt I deserved her. She has been earth-side for nine beautiful months. ❤ What a privilege, babygirl, that I get to raise you.. 🙏 You are love and light.. the purest kind.. continue.. shine, shine, shine.. 🌟 #happybirthday my love.” (sic)

Many fans took to Teejay Sidhu’s Instagram post and wished her daughter while others praised her on how cute she looked. A fan stated ‘She's so so sweet! Happy 9months my Nessi😍 You are such a blissful and happiest lil soul. You make my day happiest... Lots of love to you cuttie’ while another one referred to her daughter stating ‘Do you know you are the cutest and blessed baby of this planet.’ Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Teejay Sidhu’s Instagram post.

Teejay also added a couple of pictures recently to depict how the birthday girl suddenly woke up at 5 in the morning and how they had to pick their twin daughters from their grandparents’ place in the middle of the night. She even added how unusual it was for her youngest one to wake up at this hour and later invited everyone to the birthday party. Take a look-

